Kenya: Kibera Dance Group Catches Justin Bieber's Eye

American pop star Justin Bieber shared a video Kenyan dance group from Kibera dancing to his latest song Yummy. Bieber tweeted out the video to his more than 100 million follower.

The group Dance 98, led by Tilah Pacbro, can be seen jamming to the song, which has over 97 million views on YouTube, as they do a dance style called The Swoosh made popular by South Africa artist Aylo.

Bieber simply captioned it Yummy.

The short clip was shared on Sunday and since been viewed almost 400,000 times and has 42,000 likes on his Twitter page.

The group describes itself as the "flyest trapper in East Africa" and they are the official dancers for Barak Jaccuzzi, Noti Flow and Bouttross Munene who featured and choreographed Octopizzo's Party Music Video.

Aylo was was also excited and shared the clip on his timeline saying, "They Did my Dance #TheSwoosh !!!!"

Kibera native and musician Octopizzo also praised the group captioning the clip, "Kibera to the World."

Tileh Pacbro, shared the video on his Instagram, expressing the groups' joy at receiving such a huge recognition.

"Boy just put Kenya on the map one too many times. Justin Bieber just tweeted my video," he wrote.

The dance crew is known for creating dance videos of various artistes from Kenya and the world, which are quite impressive.

"Yummy," Bieber's first solo single in three years.