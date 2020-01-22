Liberia: 'Pastor' Arrested With U.S.$400,000 in Counterfeit

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) says it has arrested and turned over to the National Security Agency (NSA), a 51-year-old man claiming to be a pastor who was nabbed with US$400,000 in counterfeit.

According to LDEA's Communications Director Michael Geleplay, the suspect identified as John Morris was arrested in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, following a tipoff from an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

He made the disclosure in an interview with FrontPageAfrica via telephone on Tuesday.

He disclosed that complainant Linda Kollie reported that she was allegedly duped by Pastor Morris and his accomplice only identified as Emmanuel, who is currently on the run.

Geleplay noted that the complainant alleged that the suspects connived and duped her of US$2,720 to produce "black money".

According to him, suspect Morris admitted knowing the complainant but denied receiving the amount in question.

He disclosed that Pastor Morris admitted to only receiving the amount of US$500 from the complainant.

Geleplay added that during the investigation, the Pastor refused to state the name of the church he is pastoring.

"Following the rigorous operations across Montserrado and a tipoff, a lady identified as Linda Kollie of the Ministry of States was allegedly duped of US$2,720 by a pastor identified as John Morris and his accomplice-one Emmanuel to be identified. Morris was arrested with US$400,000 in counterfeit from the Paynesville belt by DEA officers," he maintained

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Geleplay continued: "Following the investigation, Pastor Morris confirmed that he did know Linda and he received US$500 from Linda as an initial payment to have the black money produce. US$200 of the black money was produced and given to her as a sample. But following their constant request for more money and they are yet to bring out all of the money they promised her-there were she raised an alarm because she has stopped seeing them".

According to him, the accomplice fled after he gathered intelligence about the arrest of Pastor Morris.

At the same time, the LDEA Communications Director has disclosed that the matter has been forwarded to the National Security Agency (NSA) for further investigation.

"The black money was presented to us. Following our investigation, we thought it wise to turn it over to the NSA for further investigation. Both Pastor Morris and the complainant Linda were turned over to the NSA following their statements provided to LDEA investigators" he added.

What is the Ministry of State Employee saying?

Geleplay pointed out that the complainant claimed that she has no knowledge about the 'criminal' act of the suspects.

He pointed out that the complainant latterly realized that she has been implicated in a criminal scam by the suspects.

"We investigated the lady; she said she was duped. We asked her and she said she doesn't know these guys at all. In fact, they led her into this criminal deal before she realized that she was involved in a criminal deal. That was the time they have extorted over US$2720 from her," he added.