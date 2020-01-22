Nigeria: Multiple Sexual Partners Increases Risk of Cervical Cancer - NGO

17 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Save Our Future Now Foundation, an NGO, says that women with multiple sexual partners have higher risks of cervical cancer.

Its Programme Coordinator, Mrs Tosin Ogunshile said this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Ogunkile said that having multiple sexual partners predisposes women to become infected with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which is the commonest cause of cervical cancer.

"Cervical cancer is caused by uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells. Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.

"HPV is the most common sexually acquired infection, which is transmitted not only through sexual contact but also by any form of sexual intimacy like oral sex.

"The use of condom is not an effective protection because it merely covers the penile shaft; most of the skin around the genitals of males and females come into contact," she said.

According to her the disease can be prevented through vaccination, regular screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions.

"HPV vaccination helps prevent infection with the HPV types that cause most cervical cancers, so vaccination is advisable.

"Also regular screening is also important for early detection because there may be no symptoms. It is only in a few cases that symptoms like irregular bleeding, abnormal menstruation and pain in the pelvis occurs," she said. (NAN)

