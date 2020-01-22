Uganda: Fear as Red Cross Withdraws Ebola Screening Volunteers

21 January 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Kisoro — Kisoro district Ebola surveillance officials are concerned about the partial withdrawal Ebola screening volunteers deployed by Uganda Red Cross Society-URCS from the Uganda-Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC borders.

Red Cross had deployed Ebola surveillance staff at seven entry points including Bunagana, Chanika, Kanombe Ntek, Busanza, Rugabano and Busigi. However, the volunteers have been withdrawn from the entry points with the exception of Bunagana and Chanika.

Ronald Kanyerezi, Uganda Red Cross Society Manager in-charge of Kisoro District, says that they were forced to withdraw volunteers at Kanombe Nteko, Busanza, Rugabano and Busigi entry points due to resource constraints.

According to Kanyerezi, they were forced to withdraw volunteers from five entry points following the expiry of funding from International Organization for Migration (IOM). Kanyerezi says that volunteers have only remained at Bunagana and Chanika, which are used by many people including refugees.

Dr. Stephen Nsabiyunva, the Kisoro District Health Officer, says the withdrawal of the volunteers is a big setback towards Ebola surveillance in the district.

Nsabiyunva says that although the affected entry points are illegal, they had deployed volunteers to make sure that suspected Ebola victims don't cross without being identified.

According to Nsabiyunva, the absence of surveillance volunteers means that suspected Ebola cases can enter the country undetected.

Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner says that they are in a process of deploying Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) officers to improvise in surveillance as the District Health Department and Red Cross forge a way forward of securing another funder. - URN

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
Ebola
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.