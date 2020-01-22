South Africa: De Bruyn Ton Heaps Pressure On Lions

Cape Town — Theunis de Bruyn's 13 th first-class century helped the Titans move into a powerful position at the halfway stage of their 4-Day Franchise Series Jukskei derby against the log-leading Lions at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

The Proteas batsman hit 120 (209 balls, 17 fours) as his team amassed 392 for nine declared in response to the visitors' poor first-innings 168, with the Johannesburg-based defending champions then going to stumps on 37 for none.

That left them still way behind the game - trailing the home side by 187, although all 10 wickets are still standing.

But the match itself continued to belong to the Titans, thanks in the main to De Bruyn, who started out day two not out on 63.

He was given good support by his captain, Grant Thomson (87 off 156 balls, 14 fours), with several other minor contributions that helped Mandla Mashimbyi's side stamp their authority on the contest.

First right-hander De Bruyn added 91 for the fifth wicket with Farhaan Behardien (43), before the skipper and Dayyaan Galiem (36) put on 70 together for the seventh wicket.

Hardus Viljoen (26) also added some quick runs with 56 then following for what proved to be the final wicket - the Titans eventually terminating their innings after 127.3 overs.

Bjorn Fortuin finished as the pick of the bowlers with five for 76 - his fourth career five for - with former Titans man Eldred Hawken nabbing three for 61.

Joshua Richards (16) and Dominic Hendricks (20) then at least ensured there was a solid start for the Lions second time around, but the champions have plenty to do if they are to avoid a second straight defeat that is threatening to derail their title defence.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24