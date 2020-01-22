South Africa: Alleged Cop Killer Arrested in Pietermaritzburg After Being On the Run for Two Years

21 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A suspect has been arrested after being on the run for two years after allegedly killing a policeman.

He was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg.

The 24-year-old allegedly killed Sergeant Thembinkosi Robert Buthelezi.

Hawks spokesperson Andrea Naicker said members of the Hawks and Pietermaritzburg National Priority Violent Crime (NPVC) Unit as well as the Pietermaritzburg Dog Unit and Mountain Rise Task Team conducted a sting operation at 02:00 on January 22 to track down the suspect.

"On January 20, members of the Hawks and Pietermaritzburg NPVC received information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect. Further probing led to the suspect being apprehended at a residence near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg.

"The suspect was taken in for further questioning relating to the killing and also another criminal case committed in the Pietermaritzburg area," Naicker added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

