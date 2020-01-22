South Africa: Festive Season Operation Continues and Yields Drug Successes

press release

On Tuesday, 21 January 2020 the SAPS members of Frances Baard Cluster task team, along with members of Crime Intelligence, Mounted Unit, Hartswater K9 and SAPS Search & Rescue conducted disruptive operations in the Kimberley area.

Two positive arrests were made for dealing in dagga where 1,126 kg and 466 grams were confiscated, respectively.

A further 286g of dagga was found but no arrest was made. The two suspects were arrested at Galeshewe and Kagisho areas in Kimberley. The approximate street value of the dagga is R10 000-00. The suspects are aged 24 and 44-years-old and should be appearing in the Galeshewe Magistrates Court soon. The investigation continues.