South Africa: Williams Gives Cobras the Edge Over Warriors

21 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A career-best 83 by captain Lizaad Williams helped the Cape Cobras establish marginal control over the Warriors after a rain shortened second day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter at Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday.

The fast bowler faced 131 balls and struck 10 fours and a six to beat his previous best mark of 53 against the Lions in Paarl two seasons back as the visitors amassed 333.

The hosts then lost two wickets in reply, before closing on 104 for two - still trailing by 229. Both teams will know that plenty of work still needs to be done in order to produce a result. After 79 overs were delivered on day one, day two yielded just 57 after rain forced an early lunch and early tea.

The Cobras, though, made good progress thanks to their captain, who moved them from 241 for eight overnight to 308 for nine in a fixture record ninth wicket stand with Nandre Burger (48).

The pair put on 125 together, before the captain was left stranded unbeaten at the end.

Tian Koekemoer was the pick of the bowlers with three for 64.

The Warriors then made a positive start to the reply as Eddie Moore (45) and Matthew Breetzke (40) put on 87 for the first wicket.

But Burger (1/31) and Thando Ntini (1/27) removed them late on to help the Cobras finish strongly.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.