South Africa: Pietermaritzburg Businesswoman Found Murdered in Her Car

Condolences have been pouring in following the murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh.

Nerputh, 41, was found inside her vehicle in Alexandra Road, Scottsville, around 19:30 on Monday, said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said Nerputh was suspected to have been strangled.

All the doors of her vehicle were locked and the police had to break the back door to access it, Mbele said.

The Maritzburg Sun reported that she had been strangled with a cellphone charger cable and could have known her attacker.

Police had been patrolling the area when they came across a motionless woman inside the car, broke the window to get inside and found she had a weak pulse, The Witness reported.

A source told the newspaper paramedics had tried to resuscitate her.

The mother of three ran a company which sold ForeverWell Tea, a weight loss product, at the nearby Camps Drift business park.

Friends, family and acquaintances left messages of condolences on Nerputh's Facebook page.

Ashika Pillay said: "RIP Sofia Kavitha Foreverwell I'm terribly saddened to hear this tragic news, a wonderful and beautiful person, gone too soon. Condolences to her children and parents."

Ami Gee commented: "This is just heartbreaking. RIP Beautiful Kavita, spoke with her only briefly but she made an impact with her intelligence and warmth. She was stalked and hounded in life so much by sick people who made fake pages and said the most vicious and threatening things about her, and now she is dead. The culprits must be brought to justice."

Last year, a Pietermaritzburg court granted Nerputh an order protecting her from harassment by a former friend.

Source: News24