Malawi: Sulom Hits Back At Critics of Super League Awards

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has hit back at those criticizing the body in expressing dissatisfaction on how the 2019 TNM Super League awards were conducted and disbursed.

The awards presentation took place last Friday at the Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre where the outstanding players and teams received trophies and cash prizes.

Nyasa Big Bullets dominated the awards having been crowned the champions, best team management, most disciplined supporters [Zomba chapter] as well as having some of their players winning individual awards.

Peter Banda was voted player of the season, Charles Petro as best defender and Rabson Chiyenda as the best goal keeper.

However, it is the award of player of the season, that has caused a stir on various social media platforms.

Many suggested that Banda don't deserve the award since he was never voted as the best in any position.

Many suggests the award could have gone to Chimwemwe Idana and Hassan Kajoke [both from Nyasa Big Bullets], Micium Mhone of Blue Eagles who won the award of best midfielder as well as Mighty Be Forward Wanderers duo attackers of Felix Zulu and Francisco Madinga who is set to start a new lease of life in Georgia.

But reacting to the criticisms, Sulom General Secretary said all the procedures were followed.

"We asked coaches, journalists and administrators to vote. And most of those crying foul were given a chance to vote but did not do so" said Banda.

Banda said after the voting, Sulom tallied up the votes and announced the results.

He claimed that Sulom even sent the results to sponsors of the league Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) plc.

Meanwhile, Banda said to end all these debates that has been there almost in every season, Sulom will in the future consider publishing the results just like other countries do.

"I hope publishing the results will help to end the debates," said Banda.