Kenya: Relief for Sonko as Voi Assault Case Dropped

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

The assault case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been dropped.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi ruled Wednesday morning that there are sufficient grounds for permitting Coast police boss Rashid Yakub to withdraw his complaint.

Yesterday, the prosecution told the court that the complainant is willing to withdraw the case as he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

However, the prosecution did not state the reason for withdrawal of the case.

Sonko's lead counsel Cecil Miller had welcomed the application.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.