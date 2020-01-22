Kenya: Farmers Worried as Locust Swarms Invade Parts of Mwingi

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kitavi Mutua

Residents of Mwingi North in Kitui County are a worried lot after swarms of locusts invaded their farms.

The affected areas are Tseikuru, Kyuso, Mivukoni and Katse in the vast constituency where farmers' efforts to harvest their maize and green grams have been disrupted.

According to County Chief officer for Water Kioko Kiilu, the locusts were first sighted on Tuesday morning moving from the northern side of Tharaka-Nithi and Meru counties.

AERIAL SPRAYING

Mr Kiilu said the response team from the Ministry of Agriculture that is coordinating the aerial spraying has been notified and is expected to swing into action any moment.

"A team of county agriculture officials led by Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau is already on the ground monitoring the situation to help in mapping the affected areas," said Mr Kiilu.

He urged all ward and village administrators as well as agricultural extension officers in the region to be on the alert and promptly communicate any fresh sightings to the relevant county and national government authorities.

LOCUSTS SPREAD

The locusts first invaded the Mwingi Game Reserve that separates Kitui and Meru counties before spreading to other inhabited areas.

The invasion in Kitui brings to nine the number of counties so far affected by the locusts menace.

The other counties are in Laikipia, Meru, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa and Samburu.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the desert locusts in Kenya originated from the Red Sea coast.

The national government had announced a campaign to combat the spread of locusts through aerial spraying with additional aircraft assigned to areas which have been hit hardest by the invasion.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced a Sh230 million budget has been set airside for the campaign.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.