South Africa: The System Must Change - Time to Throw Out the Old and Rebuild an Inclusive Economy

opinion

Our current model locks out poor people from accessing work. The most excluded in our society are poor South Africans. For South Africa to have a future, we must work to form a new movement for change that is by the people, for the people.

South Africa's economy is in deep trouble and saying anything to the contrary does not change the situation. The World Bank has revised our growth projections downward to 0.9% from what was an already unattractive 1.5%. We live in a country where more than 10 million of our citizens are unemployed, where wealth inequality is pervasive and poverty is on the rise.

This is the crisis we must be fully focused on, rather than the drama that surrounds certain players in our politics. Our politics has turned into a Generations omnibus and we can't change the channel. We have failed to recognise the systematic decay and decline our economy is currently in. We need change, and not only to our economy. But we must fix our politics to fix our economy.

To flip a popular election message on its head, "it's the politics, stupid".

Our politics in Africa are far less ideological than what is...