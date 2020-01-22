Sudan: Hamdok Confirms the Government's Commitment to Solve the Transportation Problem

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Abdala Hamdok affirmed transitional government's commitment to solve the transportation problem the people has been suffering from during the last period of time.

Hamdol revealed, during an interview with Sudan TV, the signing of an agreement between An Arabic company to address the transportation problem , pointing to the damage of the road infrastructure through previous policies, confirming the end of this crisis.

The Minister of Trade and industry Madani Abbas Madani, for his part, said that the transitional government focus on investment to exploit the country's multiple resources to end relying on donations.

He said that the Investment Commission, started implementing the (Unified Window ) and activating the laws, in addition to setting an investment map that achieves the added value of Sudanese products. Madani confirmed that his ministry will end breadlines, completely, within three weeks, through establishment of monitoring mechanisms for distribution ,and inventory of bakeries in cooperation with the agents.