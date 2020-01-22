Sudan: Cabinet Reshuffles Can Take Place, If Necessary - Hamdok

Khartoum — The Prime Mister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, , described - In an interview on Sudan TV Tuesday evening- the performance of the ministers in his government as satisfactory ,adding "We are a ministry brought by the people and they have high expectations) affirming that responsibility needs solidarity".

Hamdok revealed that, he would undergo a cabinet reshuffle, if necessary, after consultation, according to the constitutional document that organizes that matter.

Evaluating work of the Minister of foreign affairs, he said that ,although it is below expectation ,but she has done a good job on return of Sudan to International Community, adding that not appointing Sudanese ambassadors in a number of important countries until now, remains a challenge.

The prime minster affirmed that he sticks to a program and he intends to build stable institutions to which the people agree.

With regard to the relationship between civilians and the military, Hamdok said that they are establishing a partnership, by creating a solid Sudanese democratic model to be followed in the region, and the world.

He pointed out to the peace process in Sudan, affirming that what is happening in Juba is done with the support of multiple parties, indicating that what has been accomplished during the past few months is an achievement that can lead us to peace.