Sudan: Ambitious Plans to Fix the Economy Crisis - Prime Minister

22 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum,Jan22(SUNA)-Prime Minister, Dr. Abdala Hamdok, described the current economic situation as a crisis, affirming that it is even worse in the states.

In an interview with Sudan TV,Tuesday evening the prime minister confirmed that his government started to create ambitious plans to fix the crises addressing the immediate situation ,besides an emergency program based on combating inflation and providing strategic commodities, with a budget that addresses these crises.

He confirmed that all necessary commodities are a available , such as bread flour and petroleum products, admitting that the crisis is in distribution and that the government is working to overcome it within weeks.

