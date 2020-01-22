Rwanda: Casa Mbungo in Contention for Rayon Coaching Job

FORMER AS Kigali Football Club coach Andre Casa Mbungo has become the leading contender for Rayon Sports's vacant coaching role.

"We haven't contacted any coach yet but we are all in agreement that there are three top candidates for the job. We will open talks soon before the end of January because we need a coach," Jean Paul Nkurunziza, the club's Spokesperson said.

The other two coaches in contention include Sunrise's Moses Basena and the Blues' interim coach Alain Kirasa.

Times Sport has learned that there are many other foreign coaches who have sent their CVs to the defending Champions but Mbungo is considered the favourite.

Nkurunziza, however, refused to divulge the names of the other candidates and Rayon Sports officials are understood to have agreed to take a decision at the end of the month.

"We (Rayon) are working closely and hard to find the perfect coach for our team. We have until the end of January to appoint a new coach," Nkurunziza told Times Sport.

He noted that they have set up a special committee that charged with vetting candidates.

"We are doing everything possible to choose the right coach. The team has got almost everything in place to start business soon as possible," he added

Mbungo, 51, most recently parted ways with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards in October. He previously won the Peace Cup title with AS Kigali in 2013 and two years later with Police. He also coached Amavubi in an interim role.

