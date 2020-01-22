Rwanda: Casa Mbungo in Contention for Rayon Coaching Job

22 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

FORMER AS Kigali Football Club coach Andre Casa Mbungo has become the leading contender for Rayon Sports's vacant coaching role.

"We haven't contacted any coach yet but we are all in agreement that there are three top candidates for the job. We will open talks soon before the end of January because we need a coach," Jean Paul Nkurunziza, the club's Spokesperson said.

The other two coaches in contention include Sunrise's Moses Basena and the Blues' interim coach Alain Kirasa.

Times Sport has learned that there are many other foreign coaches who have sent their CVs to the defending Champions but Mbungo is considered the favourite.

Nkurunziza, however, refused to divulge the names of the other candidates and Rayon Sports officials are understood to have agreed to take a decision at the end of the month.

"We (Rayon) are working closely and hard to find the perfect coach for our team. We have until the end of January to appoint a new coach," Nkurunziza told Times Sport.

He noted that they have set up a special committee that charged with vetting candidates.

"We are doing everything possible to choose the right coach. The team has got almost everything in place to start business soon as possible," he added

Mbungo, 51, most recently parted ways with Kenyan giants AFC Leopards in October. He previously won the Peace Cup title with AS Kigali in 2013 and two years later with Police. He also coached Amavubi in an interim role.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.