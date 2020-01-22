Rwanda: Basketball - IPRC-Kigali Eye Heroes' Day Tourney Title

22 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

IPRC-Kigali basketball club has turned their focus on the upcoming 2020 National Heroes Day Basketball Tournament.

The eeek-long competition will start on Friday, January 24 and run through February 2 at Amahoro Stadium.

IPRC-Kigali Head Coach Jean Bahufite told Times Sport that the club has an ambition of winning trophies this season and it will start with Heroes Day tourney.

"We have a strong squad and we started the new season with a win against defending champions, so it is good motivation for our side because we have a good mix of young and experienced players who are determined to win trophies," Bahufite said

The Rwanda basketball federation announced that all clubs in the league will participate in this edition.

Last year, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) overpowered Patriots 92-72 to lift the trophy in the men's category. The Hoops Rwanda claimed the title in the women's fray despite losing 55-54 to Ubumwe in their last game.

