Egypt: PM Meeting With President Sisi of Egypt - 21 January 2020

press release

London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Sisi of Egypt in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister met President Sisi of Egypt today in Downing Street.

President Sisi was in London to attend yesterday's UK-Africa Investment Summit and the two leaders agreed on the need to increase trade between the UK and Egypt.

They welcomed the resumption of flights to Sharm El Sheikh.

The Prime Minister and President spoke about UK and Egyptian collaboration in the field of education and undertook to build on this in the coming years.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Libya, following their attendance at the Berlin Conference on Libya on Sunday. The Prime Minister stressed the need for a ceasefire and for UN-led talks to find a political solution to the conflict.

SOURCE UK Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street