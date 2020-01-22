Kenya: Little-Known Nyabururu Sportiff Eye More Scalps in FKF Cup

22 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Little-known Nyabururu Sportiff head coach Edwin Ondieki is optimistic his charges will cause major upsets in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

The Kisii-based side edged out Black Diamond from Siaya 2-1 in the domestic competition round of 64 on Sunday at Gusii Stadium and will now take on Kenyan Premier League (KPL) strugglers Kisumu All Stars in the next round mid next month.

Sportiff are eighth on the standings after five matches in the FKF Central Zone Division Two.

"In football, you aspire to win your home matches before the fans and that is what we will go for when we will host Kisumu All Stars," Ondieki said.

"I'm aware that our opponents are more experienced than us but in football anything can happen. Let them prepare for a tough match."

The match will be played at Gusii Stadium where hundreds of home fans are expected to attend.

The club chairperson Kennedy Masese called upon well-wishers to come on board and assist the team saying they were facing serious financial challenges.

"We don't have training kits and even paying players is a big challenge. But we are determined to register good results despite the challenges," he noted.

The winner of the FKF Cup will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Defending champions Bandari face KSG Ogopa FC in the round of 32 while Gor Mahia will take on Naivas FC.

Ogapa FC qualified for the round of 32 after beating Re-Union 2-0 at Stima Club on Sunday while Naivas edged out Kariobangi Sharks development side 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

