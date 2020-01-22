Kenya: Harambee Starlets Ace to Join Spanish Side

Harambee Starlets midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso is poised to join Spanish top-flight side Logrono on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old Shilwatso will follow in the footsteps of her international teammate, Vivian Corazon Odhiambo, who is also set to sign for another Spanish side, Atletico Madrid.

Shilwatso has been playing for Women's' Premier League side Vihiga Queens, who defended their title last year after amassing 79 points in the 15-team competition.

"Joining an international team is a golden opportunity not only for me, but also for the rest of my teammates. I will now work hard to open more doors using my position to other young players," said Shilwatso.

Logrono finished seventh in last year's 16-team Spanish Division One contest with 24 points gained from seven wins, six losses and three draws.

She will be the fourth Harambee Starlets player to complete a move to Europe this month.

Her Starlets teammates Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi last week completed their three-year deals with Cyprus club Lakatamia FC.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam is set to undergo trials at Swedish top-tier side Djugardens IF, which is based in the capital city, Stockholm.

Similar to her compatriots, Shilwatso impressed the European scouts in last years' Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Challenge Cup as Kenya outclassed Tanzania 2-0 to clinch the title.