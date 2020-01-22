Zimbabwe: Chamisa Insists On Meeting Mnangagwa Only

22 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Tarisai Mhlanga

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President, Nelson Chamisa has trashed the government initiated Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying he is only interested in meeting and talking to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and not his 'puppies'.

Speaking at the MDC's Agenda 2020 rally in Mbare yesterday, Chamisa said he has already extended his hand to Mnangagwa but will not dance to the tune of being included in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) initiative.

"I have already requested the support of the SADC region and also the African Union to help us help ourselves.

"What we want is a genuine dialogue that must be underwritten by a credible mediator.

"You cannot fix the economics of Zimbabwe without fixing its politics, its politics stupid. Let us resolve our economic situation by solving our politics," said Chamisa.

The youthful politician said he told former South African President Thabo Mbeki when he visited the country that any dialogue with Mnangagwa should not involve the other smaller parties.

He said he will not move an inch from from his position and is prepared to go it alone.

"I have extended a hand of peace and dialogue because it takes two to tangle for this country to move forward.

"Let's have a dialogue underwritten by the international community. I'm willing to walk away alone in the wilderness when offered anything less of that," added Chamisa.

