Malawi: Hospital Workers Get Court Bail After Arrest Over Mosquito Nets Theft

22 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Balaka Second Grade Magistrate's court has granted bail to two health surveillance assistants (HSAs) for allegedly stealing about 200 mosquito nets, property of Malawi Government.

Chikumbutso Malinga, Medical Assistant at Kwitanda Health Centre said the two HSAs (working at the health centre), Rodney Kamaliza, 26, and Acklen Mdoka, 40 are suspected to have stolen the nets on January 19, 2020 at noon.

On the material day, some community policing members intercepted two bicycle operators who carried two bales of mosquito nets each.

Upon being interviewed, the two bicycle operators revealed to have been hired by the accused persons to deliver the nets at their (HSAs') houses respectively. They seized the nets and handed them over to the hospital's medical assistant.

The medical assistant then reported the matter to police who arrested the two hospital's HSAs who are answering charges of theft by servant contrary to Section 286 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before Second Grade Magistrate Victor Sibu, the accused pleaded not guilty, a development that has forced the state to parade witnesses.

Both accused, however, applied for bail with which the court had granted after paying K20,000 each.

The court also ordered the two to report every fortnight Monday at Balaka Police Station.

Kamaliza comes from Bisani Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala while Mdoka hails from Chulu Village, Traditional Authority Kachenga, both under Balaka district. +

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

