Ghana: PM Meeting With President of Ghana - 20 January 2020

London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo at the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The Prime Minister stressed the UK's commitment to Ghana's economic growth, and support for Ghana's ambition to become the easiest place to do business in Africa.

The two leaders also discussed their shared concern about instability in the Sahel. The Prime Minister confirmed the UK would continue to support security in the region, and recognised the positive work Ghana has already done in this area.

