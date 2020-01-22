South Africa: Health Implements Plan to Contain CRE Outbreak

22 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Health Department and Tembisa Hospital management is currently implementing an operational plan to address the carbapenem-resistant (CRE) Klebsiella pneumonia outbreak that has resulted in the death of 10 babies.

"In addition, the neonatal unit has continued to isolate babies with antibiotic-resistant infections in a separate section of the unit," said the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement on Monday.

Carbapenem-resistant (CRE) Klebsiella pneumonia is a pneumonia which belongs to a group of bacteria that can cause serious infections in newborn babies.

Some strains of K. pneumoniae are resistant to the carbapenem group of antibiotics and are then referred to as carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE).

On 24 December 2019, the NICD was informed of a suspected outbreak of bloodstream infections in the neonatal unit at Tembisa hospital.

The suspected organism was identified as Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterial pathogen.

"We define an outbreak as an increase in the rate of K. pneumoniae above the baseline rate and we noted an increase above the expected threshold in the number of observed cases of K. pneumoniae bloodstream infections.

"We also monitor if these bacteria are resistant to antibiotics and noted that the threshold was also exceeded for the number of carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae bloodstream infections.

Based on the latest information from the NICD, from 1 November 2019 through to 16 January 2020, 22 babies were diagnosed with a K. pneumoniae bloodstream infection and 21 babies were infected with a carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae strain, 10 deaths have been reported.

"There have been three new cases in January 2020 to date and no new deaths," said the NICD.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.