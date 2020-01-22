Mauritius: Weather Forecast - Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Mauritius

22 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A heavy rain warning for Mauritius issued, today, by the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS), will be valid till 16.00 hours. The local weather and atmospheric conditions are being influenced by clouds associated with the instability zone coming from the west.

For the next 24 hours, the weather will be cloudy to overcast over the island with intermittent rain. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. The heavy rain may cause temporary water accumulation in certain areas.

The public is strongly advised not to venture along riverbanks and other water courses. It is expected that visibility will be greatly reduced and road users have to be very cautious. In case of thunderstorms, the public is informed to remain in safe places and avoid open areas, ventures at sea and sheltering under trees.

The maximum temperature will vary between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius over the Central Plateau and between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius along the coastal regions during the day.

For tonight, the minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius over the high grounds and will vary between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

The wind will blow from the North-West at 15 km/h in average, strengthening gradually during the day with gusts of the order of 60 km/h in rain.

Additional Information

The tropical disturbance which was evolving to the South-West of Diego Garcia is currently advancing to the North-East of Rodrigues and is moving towards the South-East. It will not influence the weather in Rodrigues. The general situation is being closely monitored by the MMS.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

