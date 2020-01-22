Mozambique: Power Returns to Northern Cabo Delgado

22 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Electricity was restored on Tuesday evening to three districts in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, after a power cut that had lasted for ten days, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The districts of Mueda, Muidumbe, Nangade, Palma and Mocimboa da Praia were plunged into darkness on 11 January, when the Messalo river went into flood, and swept away a pylon on the transmission line from the Macomia substation to Ouasse. The power cut affected about 15,200 clients of the electricity company, EDM.

Although power was flowing again to Ouasse by 18.00 on Tuesday, power cuts continued in Mueda and Nangade, indicating that there are further breakdowns on the lines supplying these two districts. EDM technical teams are currently searching for these breaks.

The EDM general director of transmission, Feliciano Massingue, told "Noticias" that the repair job on the north bank of the Messalo was only temporary. It was a solution that would require constant monitoring because the level of the Messalo is oscillating, and the flooding could worsen at any moment.

EDM intends to assemble an alternative transmission line along the road from Macomia to Muidumbe, which would cross the Messalo at a different point. It would take more than 30 days to conclude this, Massingue said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.