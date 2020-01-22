Tunisia: Government Formation - PM-Designate to Hold Press Conference On Friday

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister-designate Ilyes Fakhfakh will hold a press conference on Friday at the Dar Dhiafa, to shed light on the approach to be followed in the formation process of his team and his action programme.

Talks on the government formation with political parties and national organisations are expected to officially start on Thursday.

The Presidency of the Republic announced on January 20 the designation by President Kais Saied of former minister Ilyes Fakhfakh for the formation of the next government.

In his first statement to the media, the new PM-designate affirmed that he will endeavour to form a harmonious team, close to the expectations of Tunisians expressed during the last elections, pointing out that the team will be small and the selection of its members will take into account the competence and political will.