Tunisia: Smart Tunisian Techno-Parks Demo Day, February 6

Tunis/Tunisia — The 1st edition of Smart Tunisian Techno-parks Demo Day will be organised on February 6, by the new management of the El-Gazala Techno-park and its various components.

The Demo Day is a technological show of the Techno-park community member companies, aimed to bring together innovative idea holders, start-ups and SMEs to ensure direct interaction and exchange with the various visitors and participants.

"S2T DEMO DAY 2020" will thus support companies and start-ups in a highly competitive environment through the business opportunities that will be offered to them following the presentation of their innovative products related to different economic sectors (e-health, Smart agriculture, e-education, Fin-tech, green-tech, cyber-security, etc.).

The event will henceforth be the unmissable meeting point between Techno-park companies and investors and will thus facilitate the matching of technological supply and demand.

A pitching session will allow the best selected companies to present their projects, products and digital solutions to a large audience.

A Demo space will be dedicated to idea bearers, start-ups and companies to present their products, services and to discuss business, collaboration and financing opportunities with large companies, backers and financial institutions.