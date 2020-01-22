Tunisia: Culture City to Host 7th Riyeda Fair, February 12-13

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten thousand visitors are expected in the 7th edition of the Entrepreneurship Fair "Riyeda," to be hosted on February 12-13 by the Culture city in Tunis.

This year, the fair will focus on the support and financing for business start-ups, a theme that will be discussed in the presence of national and international experts, support structures and business leaders.

According to the organising company Tunisie Place de Marché SA -TPM, the Riyeda fair is a real catalyst of all creative energies. For two days, visitors (project holders, creators, start-ups, franchises, VSE managers and SMEs) will have the opportunity to make the most of concrete solutions and get their projects off the ground.

Each year, this event brings together 70 speakers, 765 young entrepreneurs, 271 business leaders and 46 investors. Project idea holders will thus be able to get in touch with several players in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In addition to the exhibition space, which will bring together over 100 exhibitors from this ecosystem, Riyeda will launch several challenges during this edition, including the first Hackathon by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and a Pitch Competition, which aims to identify innovative project holders who need support and funding to help create their companies.

The organising committee also provides a programme rich in academic conferences (15 panels) and workshops (11 information workshops).