Mauritius: Launch of Financial Services Institute 2020 Training Calendar

22 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A training calendar 2020 for the Financial Services Institute (FSI) which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance was launched, yesterday, at the Hennessy Park Hotel, Ebène on the theme "Financial Services in 2020 and beyond: Creating Future through capacity Building", in presence of the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun emphasised the importance of continuous training which he said is a necessity for the prosperity of this nation in view of promoting knowledge and skills through proper training. He recalled the role of the people evolving in the financial services sector while adding that they are the key drivers towards moving the industry forward.

He further dwelt on the achievements of the financial services sector adding that the industry is poised to become the country's main engine of growth for the Mauritian economy. The sector, he added, is not only a vital source for national economic growth but also for job creation.

Minister Seeruttun also spoke about the setting up of the FSI in 2018 with a dual mandate of raising competencies and harnessing the employability skills of our youth for job readiness. The FSI, he pointed out, is funded by Government and constitutes the training arm of the Ministry of Financial Services. On this score, he also announced a collaboration between Open University of Mauritius and the FSI which is nearing finalisation for the offering of joint award programmes.

The programmes, he said, will be geared towards churning theoretical concepts into real-life business practices through effective knowledge transfer with focus on job and future readiness in the financial services field.

Moreover, as regards the Global Business Sector, Minister Seeruttun highlighted that discussions have reached an advanced stage with Global Finance Mauritius for collaboration in the design and conduct of specialist training to the Global Business Sector inspired from training recommendations set out in the Financial Sector Blueprint.

He concluded by reiterating a culture of continuous education which according to him has been one of the hallmarks of Asia's great success stories, such as Singapore, which transformed itself from a developing country to a modern industrial economy in just one generation.

On the same occasion, certificates were also awarded to some 40 participants who completed a certification programme on Financial Crime Compliance Competency.

