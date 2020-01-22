Western Sahara: Saharawi Representative in La Rioja and the President of the Autonomous Community Express Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation Projects

22 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

La Rioja (Spain) — The President of the Autonomous Community of La Rioja, Concha Andreu, received this morning at the headquarters of the Autonomous Government the representative of the Frente POLISARIO in the region, Abdalahe Hamad Ahmed, with whom he addressed relations with the delegation and the initiatives promoted by the community towards the Saharawi people and their struggle for self-determination and independence.

During the meeting, the Saharawi leader addressed in detail the situation in which the Saharawi people live in the refugee camps and in the occupied areas, highlighting the difficulties faced by the Saharawis to continue resisting in their struggle.

The Sahrawi diplomat has expressed his gratitude to the institutions and people of La Rioja for their support and solidarity with the Saharawi people, pointing out Vacation Program For Sahrawi Childern as an remarkable reflection of La Rioja support.

For her part, Concha Andreu has renewed before the delegate the support of the Riojan executive through the different councils and the contribution in different projects that are being developed for the benefit of the Saharawi people.

In another hand, and as part of the awareness-raising work, the Frente POLISARIO representative in the region highlighted in the interview collected by local media the importance of support and pressure from the Riojan institutions so that the Saharawi people can end their Long exile and can live in peace. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Western Sahara
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.