Western Sahara: President of the Republic Announces New Appointments At the Level of the Frente Polisario Political Secretariat

Chahid El Hafed — The president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has signed, on Tuesday, the presidential decree that includes new appointments at the level of Frente POLISARIO Political Secretariat.

According to the powers conferred on it by the Constitution of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the President appoints:

Jatri Aduh responsible for the Political Secretariat of Frente POLISARIO.

Salama Brahim in charge of Orientation Secretary of Frente POLISARIO.

Maluma Larabas in charge of the Secretary of Studies and Research of Frente POLISARIO . SPS