Western Sahara: President of the Republic Announces New Appointments At the Level of the Frente Polisario Political Secretariat

22 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El Hafed — The president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, has signed, on Tuesday, the presidential decree that includes new appointments at the level of Frente POLISARIO Political Secretariat.

According to the powers conferred on it by the Constitution of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the President appoints:

Jatri Aduh responsible for the Political Secretariat of Frente POLISARIO.

Salama Brahim in charge of Orientation Secretary of Frente POLISARIO.

Maluma Larabas in charge of the Secretary of Studies and Research of Frente POLISARIO . SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Western Sahara
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.