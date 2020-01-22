South Africa: Family Never Suspected Anything Was Amiss in Murdered Intern Doctor's Relationship

22 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Russel Molefe, Correspondent

The family of a 25-year-old intern doctor found murdered in her room at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo are still trying to connect the dots over her killing, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

The body of Dr Shongile Nkhwashu was found on her bed on Sunday. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for murder.

Speaking to News24, Nkhwashu's brother Aubrey said the family never suspected anything was amiss with the couple.

"We didn't sense there was anything wrong between them. We never got any complaint from her that something was wrong in their relationship.

"She was a humble person and always smiling. Maybe that's why we didn't pick up that there are problems in her life recently," Aubrey said.

He said the family found out about her death in a call from the hospital on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo a person visiting the hospital informed management of a bad smell emanating from one of the rooms.

"Upon closer inspection, one of the rooms was allegedly locked from the outside. The police were called and on arrival, the door was broken.

"The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition," Mojapelo said.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at Mankweng Hospital. Nkhwashu will be buried in her home village of Lamyepho outside Giyani on Saturday.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has since called on communities and civil structures to assist with early warning detection for any social problems.

"We can't keep on burying young people like this every weekend," he said in a statement.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize visited the family late on Tuesday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.