South Africa: Family Never Suspected Anything Was Amiss in Murdered Intern Doctor's Relationship

The family of a 25-year-old intern doctor found murdered in her room at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo are still trying to connect the dots over her killing, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

The body of Dr Shongile Nkhwashu was found on her bed on Sunday. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for murder.

Speaking to News24, Nkhwashu's brother Aubrey said the family never suspected anything was amiss with the couple.

"We didn't sense there was anything wrong between them. We never got any complaint from her that something was wrong in their relationship.

"She was a humble person and always smiling. Maybe that's why we didn't pick up that there are problems in her life recently," Aubrey said.

He said the family found out about her death in a call from the hospital on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo a person visiting the hospital informed management of a bad smell emanating from one of the rooms.

"Upon closer inspection, one of the rooms was allegedly locked from the outside. The police were called and on arrival, the door was broken.

"The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stage of decomposition," Mojapelo said.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at Mankweng Hospital. Nkhwashu will be buried in her home village of Lamyepho outside Giyani on Saturday.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has since called on communities and civil structures to assist with early warning detection for any social problems.

"We can't keep on burying young people like this every weekend," he said in a statement.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize visited the family late on Tuesday.

