Africa: At the 2020 Ghana Investment Opportunity Summit in London - Let's Commit to Intra-Africa Trade - President

22 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

London — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has renewed his call on African nations to commit greater zeal and resources to trading among themselves, saying the low level of intra-Africa trade will not build a sound foundation for the continent's prosperity.

He was opening the 2020 Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in London yesterday.

More than 500 entrepreneurs from the United Kingdom, and Ghana as well as Ghanaians in the Diaspora are attending the summit.

The two-day event is under the theme: Accessing the African Common Market through Ghana -Technology, Digitisation and Industrialisation.

This comes at the heels of the just-ended UK-Africa Summit.

The President pointed out that contemporary international business challenges require more vigorous business deals among African states, in the areas of technology, digitisation and industry to enhance their prosperity and also ensure the welfare of future generations.

"So, let us now think differently and position ourselves for serious business, rather than relying on the export of raw materials all the times," he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo said that Ghana was responding positively towards that challenge, adding that the country's key economic indicators were pointing into the right direction.

"We are accelerating the structural transformation of the economy and also educating the youth with a strong sense of entrepreneurship for nation building," he told the summit.

Nana Akufo-Addo said equipping the youth for private business skills was vital, considering the projection that Africa would have the largest number of young people by 2050.

Earlier, Mr Graham Stuart, UK Minister for Investment at the Department of International Trade, described Ghana as a remarkable economic success story in Africa, adding that the critical infrastructural projects in the country were a solid foundation for further growth.

He said that he UK was set to open a new chapter of greater lucrative trade ties with Ghana after Brexit.

The High Commissioner, Papa Owusu-Ankomah gave the assurance that the Ghana High Commission in London would support investors to make meaningful business and investment decisions about Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Africa
Trade
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.