Ghana: Operational Planning Workshop Held in Accra

22 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Frederick Gadese-Mensah

An operational planning workshop to provide technical advice, training and organisational development measures to national institutions opened in Accra yesterday.

It is being held under the German government's Governance for Inclusive Development (GovID) programme.

The two-day event aimed to set goals and targets to be achieved in boosting decentralisation and an inclusive developmental programme for the country in the year 2020.

Mr Kwasi Boateng Adjei, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, in an address thanked the German government for merging the 'Good Financial Government' and the 'Support for Decentralisation Reforms' programmes into one programme, GovID, with the view to strengthening the long-standing development corporation between both countries.

He stated that the programme was meant to support the objective of deepening decentralisation in Ghana and would cover about 16 Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ensuring that "no one was left behind".

Ms Dorothee Dinkelaker, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Accra, in her address, said it was admirable that Ghana was partnering with the German government to improve upon its finances and improve the decentralisation process.

"To this end Ghana stands out as a good example among other African countries and Germany will continue to support the reform-orientation of Ghana's government by providing financial and technical programmes," she added.

"We hope that Ghana would continue down this road to improve the performance of governmental institutions, remove barriers for investment and provide financial means for development," Ms Dinkelaker added.

She, however, added that the GovID would also fund the establishment of Ghana Audit Service offices across the country and the establishment of an Information Technology Centre for the Ghana Revenue Authority and contributing overall to the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Ms Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, Country Director of GIZ Ghana, on her part, stated that GIZ would be the facilitators through which the programme would be implemented on behalf of the German government.

She added that the GovID was working to mobilise domestic resources, improve budget management and improve accountability at all levels of government.

"GIZ, in achieving the aim of the programme, would continue to provide long-term advisors and short-term experts to work with partner institutions such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)," Ms Barbosa stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.