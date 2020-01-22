Ghana: Operational Planning Workshop Held in Accra

An operational planning workshop to provide technical advice, training and organisational development measures to national institutions opened in Accra yesterday.

It is being held under the German government's Governance for Inclusive Development (GovID) programme.

The two-day event aimed to set goals and targets to be achieved in boosting decentralisation and an inclusive developmental programme for the country in the year 2020.

Mr Kwasi Boateng Adjei, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, in an address thanked the German government for merging the 'Good Financial Government' and the 'Support for Decentralisation Reforms' programmes into one programme, GovID, with the view to strengthening the long-standing development corporation between both countries.

He stated that the programme was meant to support the objective of deepening decentralisation in Ghana and would cover about 16 Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ensuring that "no one was left behind".

Ms Dorothee Dinkelaker, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Accra, in her address, said it was admirable that Ghana was partnering with the German government to improve upon its finances and improve the decentralisation process.

"To this end Ghana stands out as a good example among other African countries and Germany will continue to support the reform-orientation of Ghana's government by providing financial and technical programmes," she added.

"We hope that Ghana would continue down this road to improve the performance of governmental institutions, remove barriers for investment and provide financial means for development," Ms Dinkelaker added.

She, however, added that the GovID would also fund the establishment of Ghana Audit Service offices across the country and the establishment of an Information Technology Centre for the Ghana Revenue Authority and contributing overall to the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Ms Regina Bauerochse Barbosa, Country Director of GIZ Ghana, on her part, stated that GIZ would be the facilitators through which the programme would be implemented on behalf of the German government.

She added that the GovID was working to mobilise domestic resources, improve budget management and improve accountability at all levels of government.

"GIZ, in achieving the aim of the programme, would continue to provide long-term advisors and short-term experts to work with partner institutions such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)," Ms Barbosa stated.