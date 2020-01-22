Ghana: National Chocolate Day Celebrations Launched

22 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yunusah Essandoh

This year's celebration of National Chocolate Day was yesterday launched in Accra with the introduction of two competitions aimed to publicise made-in -Ghana chocolates and cocoa-inspired artworks.

In the first contest, participants are required to post pictures of themselves on social media enjoying chocolate with the hastag; '#MyChocolateExperience', '#ChocolateDay2020' and #EatGhana and tag the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

For the 'Cocoa Art' competition, starting on February 10, 2020, artists would submit paintings inspired by the cocoa industry to the Accra Tourism Information Centre.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts instituted the National Chocolate Day in 2005 to coincide with Valentine's Day and promote the consumption of Made-in-Ghana chocolates and other cocoa-based products.

This year's celebration is on the theme, "My chocolate experience, my holistic wellbeing."

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, in a speech read for her by the Board Chairperson of the Ghana Tourists Authority, Mrs Adelaide Ahwireng said winners of the competition would be awarded on February 14, 2020.

The minister said as part of the celebration, an event dubbed 'My Chocolate Experience' would be held on February 12, 2020, where cocoa products would be shared to patients and staff at the Cocoa Clinic.

"The National Chocolate Day is meant to position cocoa and chocolate experience as a strong element of the Ghana Tourism experience", the minster added.

As part of boosting the consumption of cocoa products, Mr Nana Agyemang Ansong, Marketing Manager of the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) stated that 600 senior high schools had benefited from the Chocolate Breakfast Programme.

He said that plans had been made for basic schools to benefit from this programme.

Mr Ansong stressed that the programme was not politically attached for any other political party to come and alter the policy when elected into office.

In order to reduce the prices of chocolates in the country, Mr Michael Owusu-Manu, Acting Deputy Director for Monitoring and Evaluation for Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), advised Ghanaians to patronise more cocoa products.

This, he noted, would aid in reducing the cost of cocoa products as every Ghanaian consumed less than a kilo of cocoa products on an average per year.

Preservatives and other packaging materials, he said, were some of the factors that constituted the high cost of the products.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.