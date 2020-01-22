Tanzania: Govt Urges More Efforts in Revenue Collection

DISTRICT and regional authorities have been urged to intensify internal revenue collection efforts during the 2019/2020 Financial Year to attain the national target of collecting 765.68bn/-.

The call was issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of State, President's Office,Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Engineer Joseph Nyamuhanga, who expressed satisfaction with revenue collected so far.

According to Eng. Nyamuhanga, LGAs have met collection target, revealing that as of December 31, 2019, about 356.8bbn/-(an equivalent of 47 per cent) had been collected, as he expressed optimism that before the end of this financial year on June 30, 2020, authorities would surpass the set target.

He said during the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year, the government collected up to 91 per cent of the set target, asking all district, town and city executive directors to ensure that they collect above 100 per cent during this financial year.

He was speaking during the opening of a three-day seminar for Tanzania-Osaka Local Government Reform Alumni (TOA) which opened in Dodoma yesterday.

According to TOA Chairman, Prof Riziki Shemdoe, the seminar which coincided with the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for members of his organization, was pegged on local economic development and industrialisation in Tanzania with a focus in communities.

He said the meeting would also discuss how best stakeholders can join hands together to ensure that the much awaited 2020 General Elections held peacefully and effectively.

"Above all, we want to pay tribute to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which has supported TOA for ten years and it is expected to withdraw its support, that is why this meeting will also discuss how to amend our constitution to allow other Development Partners to chip in and support us," he noted.

At the meeting, Engineer Nyamuhanga said the Tanzanian government was still working closely with the Government of Japan in the improvement of opportunities and Obstacles to Development (O&OD) where he pleaded for continued support for the project which he said was vital for the nation.