Tanzania: Students Want Tanesco to Walk Its Talk

22 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CHRISTON Boys Secondary School students in Gumba area, Kisarawe District have called upon the Ministry of Energy to supply their school with power by connecting it to the national grid as promised.

The call from the students has come only two months after Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited erected electric poles and assured the Deputy Minister, Ms Subira Mgalu that power from the national grid will soon flow to the school and Gumba area.

"It looks like it was a hoax, a practical joke. We were happy that we would be getting permanent power soon. They have never come back. We are now appealing to the Minister for Energy and his Deputy to intervene," said Brian John, who is a student.

Kisarawe District is one of Tanzania's underdeveloped districts in the Coast Region.

The government wants electricity to flow into the district to trigger off small industries in order to generate jobs for rural young people and spur modern social services.

The district has the fifth largest population (101.593 people) in the region, with a huge growing rural population at 84,174 people, or 11.4 percent of the total regional population, according to the 2012 census.

Another student complained that Tanesco workers "cheated the deputy minister and all of us. They said power from the grid will soon put an end to the use of generators at this school."

Another student, Said Ahmed commented: "We are told that Tanesco workers have lost interest in Gumba project without any apparent explanation."Tanesco officials in the district were unavailable for comment yesterday. Two months back, Kisarawe District Commissioner, Jokate Mwengelo visited Gumba area and described the power problem as critical.

She called on residents to cooperate with Tanesco officials so that power from the national grid could flow to the school and homes.

The DC said meaningful transformation of the Gumba area would hugely depend on the flow of power from the national grid.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.