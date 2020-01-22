Tanzania: Bukoba Referral Hospital Records Drop in Maternal Deaths

THE number of pregnant women who die due to pregnancy-related diseases at the Bukoba Regional Referral hospital has slightly dropped, from 16 deaths recorded during 2018 to 12 deaths during 2019, it has been disclosed.

Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital Medical Officer in-charge, Dr Museleta Nyamkoloto, made the revelation to the "Daily News", citing concerted efforts they mounted in the region including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and use of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) and polio jabs to infants, adding that more efforts were needed to ensure that the region is a malaria free zone.

Kagera Regional Maternal Health Coordinator, Ms Neema Kyamba, on the other hand disclosed that about 209 pregnant women died due to pregnancy complications between 2012 and 2014.

According to Ms Kyamba, 68 pregnant women died during 2012, 72 died during 2013, while 69 pregnant women died during 2014, implying an average of 69.3 per cent within a three year period.

The deaths were attributed to excessive bleeding (PPH), Eclampsis, Sepsis, malaria and obstructed labour.

Lack of adequate delivery centres and late reporting to health facilities greatly affected the region's leadership efforts of improving its residents' health.

She appealed to residents in the region to ensure that pregnant women attend clinic regularly to get necessary medical counseling.

In spite of the fact that various efforts have been made to extend primary health care coverage, particularly in rural areas, the scarcity of economic resources impedes the implementation of many health programmes.

Malaria is a major worldwide health problem.

Bukoba Regional Referral hospital was established in 1923 by Germans as a small health centre.

It has a 308 bed capacity and attends to an average of 560 out patients and 160 in patients daily.