Ghana: NDC, Other Parties Demo Against Compilation of New Voters' Register

Kumasi — Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties against the compilation of a new voters' register by the Electoral Commission (EC), went on a peaceful demonstration in Kumasi to call on the Commission to rescind its decision.

Dubbed "Yenpini", literally meaning "we will not accept ", it comes barely a fortnight after the first protest held in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The parties maintained that a new register would be a waste of taxpayers' money and could also create tension since the election was close.

But the Electoral Commission insists it will compile the register despite the disagreement by the parties and civil society organisations.

Clad in mostly red and black attires, the protesters began the demonstration from the Aboabo School Park to the Asawase Police Station through to the Kumasi Central Mosque, then continued to the Asanteman Senior High School through to Pampaso and Adum to the Asafo Interchange and finally converged at the Jubilee Park.

They insisted on petitioning the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other eminent chiefs over the compilation of the new register by the commission.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the group would go at all length to resist and reject a new voters' register as he believed petitioning the eminent chiefs would help get the EC to stop the compilation of a new one.

Addressing the gathering at the Jubilee Park, Mr Nketia said although the EC was independent, it was accountable to Ghanaians and should listen to the calls by civil society organisations and other political parties.

He indicated that, the country did not need a new voters' register but a new

President who would take Ghanaians out from the current economic and social misery adding that, the EC was not credible enough to compile a new register.

Mr Asiedu Nketia expressed concern about the alleged silence of the media over the compilation of the new voters' register saying, the media would not be left out if there was chaos in the country caused by the EC.

"If the media ask what we will do when the EC goes ahead to compile new register, I will tell them to cry their own cry because if there is an unrest in the country, the media would not be spared", he said.

In attendance at the over four- hour demonstration were the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the National Chairman of the People's National Convention, Mr Benard Mornah; the leader of the United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng.

Others were representatives of the Eagle Party (EP), Progressive People's Party (PPP), Peoples National Convention (PNC), United Front Party (UFP) and All People's Convention.

Member of Parliament of the Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka; Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Communication Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi among other regional and national executives of the NDC were present.

They wielded placards with inscriptions such as "Jean Mensa, your posture and conduct could set Ghana ablaze"; "You messed up banks, don't mess up the election system of Akufo-Addo", "Don't destroy our credible electoral system, Jean Mensa", "New voters register is needless", "UNDP, EU, USAID, advise Jean Mensa to stop it."