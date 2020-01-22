Ghana: Two Traders Granted Bail for Allegedly Assaulting Actress

22 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two traders, Patricia Akoto, 45, and Salam Mamata, 33, who allegedly assaulted an actress, Maureen Nash, at Kotobabi have been granted bail by an Accra circuit court.

Patricia, and Salam, who have been accused of conspiracy, causing harm and assault, denied the charges when they appeared before the court presided by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

Patricia was admitted to GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties one to be justified, whilst Salam was granted GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties one to be justified, and they are to reappear before court on February 3.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Adjei told the court that the complainant, Maureen Nash, and accused live in the same compound house at Kotobabi, Accra.

The court heard that accused and the other tenants were not on speaking terms.

Chief Insp Adjei said on June 4, last year, at about 8.am, the complainant went to a shop and purchased some items.

Prosecution said Patricia went to the house of complainant, confronted and accused her (complainant) of gossiping about her (accused).

Chief Insp Adjei said the complainant denied the allegation, and this resulted in verbal exchanges between them, and Patricia attacked the complainant with an unidentified object causing injuries to her scalp.

He said during the scuffle, Salam joined Patricia to fight the complainant, and complainant fell, and some neighbours separated them from fighting.

Chief Insp Adjei said the complainant's medicated spectacle valued at GH¢1,300.00 and mobile phone valued at GH¢750.00 were damaged.

Prosecution said a report was made to the police and the complainant was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.