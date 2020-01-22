Ghana: Two Traders Granted Bail for Allegedly Assaulting Actress

Two traders, Patricia Akoto, 45, and Salam Mamata, 33, who allegedly assaulted an actress, Maureen Nash, at Kotobabi have been granted bail by an Accra circuit court.

Patricia, and Salam, who have been accused of conspiracy, causing harm and assault, denied the charges when they appeared before the court presided by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh.

Patricia was admitted to GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties one to be justified, whilst Salam was granted GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties one to be justified, and they are to reappear before court on February 3.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Adjei told the court that the complainant, Maureen Nash, and accused live in the same compound house at Kotobabi, Accra.

The court heard that accused and the other tenants were not on speaking terms.

Chief Insp Adjei said on June 4, last year, at about 8.am, the complainant went to a shop and purchased some items.

Prosecution said Patricia went to the house of complainant, confronted and accused her (complainant) of gossiping about her (accused).

Chief Insp Adjei said the complainant denied the allegation, and this resulted in verbal exchanges between them, and Patricia attacked the complainant with an unidentified object causing injuries to her scalp.

He said during the scuffle, Salam joined Patricia to fight the complainant, and complainant fell, and some neighbours separated them from fighting.

Chief Insp Adjei said the complainant's medicated spectacle valued at GH¢1,300.00 and mobile phone valued at GH¢750.00 were damaged.

Prosecution said a report was made to the police and the complainant was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention.