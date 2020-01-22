Ghana: 4 Galamseyers Trapped to Death in Pit

Sekondi — Four illegal miners were on Monday morning, trapped to death at an illegal mining site (galamsey) at Obengkrom near Salman, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The bodies of the deceased, Nicholas Ebiadjoe, also called Braimah, 37, Thomas Kwoffie (Kabee), 30; Comfort Cudjoe, popularly called Maadeasei, 28 and Monica Mensah, also called Aba, 27, had been recovered from the pit and sent to the Axim Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Sekondi.

According to her at about 11. 30 am on Monday, the Salma police received the information that some persons were engaged in an illegal mining at Obengkrom and in the process, a loose debris caved in and trapped the four to death.

The Salma police, she said, went to the scene only to meet the bodies with injuries, adding "investigations are ongoing."