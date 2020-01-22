Ghana: Maiden 2020 Zongo Excellence Awards Held in Bolgatanga

Bolgatanga — The Zongo community in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital has organised its maiden 2020 Zongo Excellence Awards for members of the Zongo communities in the region who have contributed in diverse ways to development of their communities.

Among the Zongo communities in the Bolgatanga municipality are Sabonjida, Kotokoli Line, Moshie Zongo and Sawaba.

The event which was held on Sunday attracted the Zongo community chiefs, the youth groups, women groups and political party leaders of the region.

About 60 personalities who distinguished themselves in the arrears of commerce and trade, sports, music, education, humanitarian, peace and security among others were recognised with citations and placards.

Alhaji Gariba Awudu, an opinion leader of the Zongo community, in an address, stated that apart from the award ceremony, plans were far advanced to organise talks in the areas of political vigilantism in all the Zongo communities in the region to help maintain peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

He said that awards ceremony would become an annual affair saying that those in the Zongo communities who distinguished themselves in development would be recognised to encourage a healthy competition in development.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Madama Tangoba Abayage, whose speech was read for her, lauded the communities for such innovative ideas, particularly the plan to organise talks on peace.

She stressed that there was no way development could thrive in an atmosphere of violence and entreated the leadership of the Moslem community to preach peace among people in the communities, particularly among the youth.

She gave the assurance that the government was committed to their welfare and mentioned the Zongo Development Fund instituted by the government as example and called on the leadership of the communities to continue to partner with the government to offer employment to the people.

The awardees thanked the organisers of the programme and pledged to work hard to fast-track development in the Zongo communities.