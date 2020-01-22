Ghana: Kotoko's Sanction Reduced to 3 Matches ... Fined Gh¢20,000

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has reduced Asante Kotoko's five-match behind closed doors sanction to three.

They will, however, pay an increased fine of GH¢20,000 (doubled) in relation to unsporting behaviour by supporters of the club during their third week encounter against Berekum Chelsea.

This follows the club's successful plea for mitigation to the Disciplinary Committee (DC) after accepting guilt for the conduct of their supporters.

In deciding the case, a five-member committee empanelled by the DC considered the various breaches of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Premier League Regulations as stated in all four charges against the club based on which the FA prosecutor proffered punishments.

An FA statement said the committee, chaired by Mr Osei Kwadwo Esq also considered Kotoko's efforts to identify and punish anyone found culpable in the acts that occurred at the stadium and commitment to support efforts that would instill discipline in the league and the regret for the actions of their supporters.

Kotoko must, however, provide evidence of identifying and punishing fans found culpable in the events within 21 days failure of which any future decision by the DC will consider the club's inability to discipline their fans as stated in their reply to these charges.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kennedy Boakye Ansah and management member Isaac Donkor have been charged on various counts of misconducts.

In separate charges, Mr Boakye Ansah and Mr Donkor, aka Perusha, allegedly invaded the inner perimeter during Kotoko's match against Berekum Chelsea and forcefully gave instructions to Ampem Dacosta, a player of the club who was shown a red card, not to obey the referee's decision.

The Club's PRO's actions brought the game to a temporary halt, which eventually gave Kotoko's supporters the zeal to agitate contrary to Regulation 34(1)(a) of GFA Premier League Regulations.

Mr Boakye Ansah's actions was also deemed to have incited players against other players or match officials because of their decisions or encouraged an unhealthy demonstration in whatever form contrary to Regulation 34(1)(b) of GFA Premier League Regulations, a statement from the committee said.

Both officials of the club are deemed to have misconducted themselves though their alleged offensive conducts and improper behaviour.

Should Mr Boakye Ansah and Mr Isaac Donkor accept the charges against them, they will serve a ban of five matches each from all football related activities and liable to fines of GH¢5000 each in accordance with Article 34(7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

They have within two days to either accept the charge or immediately comply with the sanctions and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit their Statements of Defence.

Members of the panel include Vice chairperson Ms Carla Olympio, David Okyere, Nurudeen Alhassan and Emmanuel Nikoi.