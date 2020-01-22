Tanzania: Pamba Reinforce Squad With Six New Players

MWANZA based First Division side, Pamba SC have recruited six players in a bid to strengthen their squad for their remaining matches of the league.

Speaking to 'The Daily News' during the occasion to unveil the newly-recruited players to the fans and management.

The club's interim coach Venance Kazungu said all six players have signed a one-year contract.

The former Pamba SC defender named the new players as Nassoro Iddi (Azam FC), Selemani Kibadeni (Stand United), Kitemo Bugando (Singida United), Alex Mwankenja (Mbeya Kwanza) while Andrea Mengi and Sospeter Maige are from Mbao FC.

Kazungu also mentioned six players who have renewed their contracts; They are Deus Tilusubya, Jeremiah Katula, William Magai, Ally Rajab and Rashid Mkoko.

Pamba SC skipper, Aleco Mwaisaka thanked the team's management and their interim coach Kazungu for signing good and experienced players.

He promised to cooperate with the new players so as to bring success in their team. He called upon football fans in Mwanza to continue supporting their team whenever in their both home and away matches.

Pamba SC will confront Arusha FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on February 1st this year.

After Arusha FC they will remain with seven matches against Green Warriors and Transit Camp both to be staged at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, then they will face Geita Gold at Nyankumbu Girls ground in Geita Pamba SC will play four matches at Nyamagana stadium, first against Gipco FC, then Mashujaa FC, Gwambina FC and Mawenzi Market.