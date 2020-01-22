South Africa: Strong Day Two Sees Dolphins Edge Ahead Against Knights

21 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Durban — The Dolphins finished day two of their 4-Day Franchise Series match with the Knights on the front foot as they reduced the visitors to 86 for four in their first innings, a deficit of 249 runs going into day three.

The Dolphins played the waiting game on the opening day of the contest and continued well with the bat as they continued where they left off with Erwee pushing on from his 112 overnight score.

Erwee was eventually dismissed for 136 which included 15 fours and 321 deliveries. He lost his wicket with the score on 242 and a partnership worth 84 runs with Senuran Muthusamy.

Muthusamy continued on his way at the other end as he went past the fifty run mark for the nineteenth time in his first class career.

Daryn Dupavillon chipped in with an important 27 as the Dolphins moved past the 300 run mark before they were bowled out for 335.

Muthusamy was the last man out for 80. He faced 169 balls and hit five fours and a six.

Tshepo Ntuli was the pick of the Knights bowlers picking up four for 121 in 47 overs.

The Knights started patiently too with the Dolphins opening bowlers putting the ball in the right areas before the dangerous Raynard van Tonder was dismissed for 31 with the score on 48.

Okuhle Cele then came on and bowled with discipline which rewarded him with two key wickets in Grant Mokoena for seventeen and then Knights captain Pite van Biljoen for a single.

The Knights were 52 for three when they lost their captain.

Thirty runs later a subdued innings from Patrick Kruger came to an end when he became Prenelan Subrayen's second victim for 15 off 52 balls.

Andries Gouws and Wandile Makwetu took the Knights to the close - which was brought about prematurely due to bad light - with the total on 86 for four.

Cele's bowling effort on day two saw the seamer finish with the day with two for six in seven overs, an economy rate of under one run an over.

The Knights will start the third day with a deficit of 249 runs to overcome with 99 runs required to avoid the follow-on.

