Tanzania: JKU Win Walkover in Zanzibar FA League

22 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mwajuma Juma in Zanzibar

JKU cleared Zanzibar Football Federation Cup hurdle at Mao Dze Dong stadium here after their opponents African Coast failed to report at the venue.

JKU who were to meet African Coast at the venue got a walkover following the unexplained absence of their opponents.

According to the match's commissar Ali Juma Kombo the organizers decided to give JKU a bye after doing all procedures of the match that included a 15-minute wait.

"We reported at the venue at a required time, JKU attended usual inspection and waited for 15 minutes, but the team didn't arrive. We, therefore decided to award JKU the bye," he further explained.

Polisi Zanzibar defeated Mchangani United 3-0 in another FA Cup match held at Mao Dze Dong B ground in Zanzibar.

At Amaan Stadium here, Mlandege claimed an easy 3-1 win over Mwembemakumbi in a thrilling FA Cup encounter.

The FA Cup tournament continues today with KMKM meeting Ngome at Mao Dze Dong A as Idumu FC will lock horns with KVZ at Mao Dze Dong B while at Amaan Stadium Mundu will be playing against Bungi Star.

