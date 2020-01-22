Africa: Group Phase FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw takes place in Cairo

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
22 January 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Draw for the Group Phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 took place on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, with 40 African countries discovering their fates for the Second Round of the qualifying campaign.

The teams representing 40 countries across the CAF region were divided into ten groups of four teams each for the penultimate stage of the continental journey to Qatar.

The group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Biisau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Hailing from Ghana, former Captain of the French Men’s national football team Marcel Desailly and Coach of Côte d’Ivoire’s Women’s national football team, Clementine Toure assisted CAF Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, to conduct the draw for the group phase of the qualifiers which start in October 2020, continuing until October 2021

After a round-robin of matches, the winners of the ten groups will qualify to the Final Round of the continental qualification on the journey to Qatar.

The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

