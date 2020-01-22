Somalia: U.S. Forces Engage Insurgents in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

22 January 2020
African Union Mission for Somalia (Nairobi)
press release

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists who engaged Somali National Army Danab Unit near Bangeeni, Somalia, Jan. 19.
Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces to increase security and seize ground from the al-Qaida-aligned al-Shabaab.

“This airstrike targeted al-Shabaab fighters who posed a direct, immediate, and significant threat to our partner forces,” said Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operation, U.S. Africa Command. “Al-Shabaab consists of terrorists and criminals who seek to export hate and violence more broadly. We remain committed to supporting our Somali partners and the security progress together we are building in the region.”

At this time, it is assessed this precision airstrike killed three (3) militants.Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.
The overarching goal in Somalia for AFRICOM is to help the Federal Government of Somalia provide a safe and secure environment for the people of Somalia, deter organizations such as al-Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia from expanding, and promote regional security as well as cooperation to strengthen the ability of African militaries to work together. The U.S., by virtue of our capabilities, influence, and credibility, is uniquely postured to support Somali efforts, including to help coordinate other international partner engagement. Al-Shabaab pose a direct threat to Americans, our African partners, international allies, and U.S. interests in the region.

Tagged:
